Advertisement

Upper Peninsula K9 Training Group now accepting donations

K9 Nitro, the late lab who lent a paw in creating the group.
K9 Nitro, the late lab who lent a paw in creating the group.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new nonprofit is hoping to help K9 units in Upper Michigan.

The Upper Peninsula K9 Training Group is now accepting donations to help police dogs and handlers across the U.P. Founder John Waldo says his former police dog, K9 Nitro, was the inspiration for the organization because of his impact on the Marquette community. While Waldo is an officer for the Marquette Police Department, the group is not affiliated with the department or the city.

The group helps police departments acquire equipment, training, and dogs. It also supplies agencies with community outreach support, such as trading cards and plush toys, which Waldo says can bring communities and their police agencies closer.

“That’s what we hope to do, is just to keep serving our communities better and to better equip our K9s and get maybe more K9 units in the Upper Peninsula so that we’re not so few and far between,” said Waldo.

The group’s next project is to help the M.P.D. with new heat alarms which will alert officers if the car’s temperature is too hot for a K9. To find out more, check out the U.P. K9 Training Group Facebook page or K9 Zepp’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Keweenaw land sale worries some in county
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) -
Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons
Falling ice on Mackinac Bridge leads to closures for safety.
New video explains danger that prompts falling ice closures on the Mackinac Bridge
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Lisa Jahnke of Marquette is one of ten winners of the 2020/2021 Governor’s Service Awards.
Marquette woman wins Governor’s Service Award for stepping up during pandemic

Latest News

Terrace Bluff Golf Club sign.
Three golf courses open for the season
34,000 arcs of land for sale in the Keweenaw Peninsula.
34,000 arcs of land for sale in the Keweenaw
Downtown Houghton Snow
Houghton and Marquette in top 100 cities for remote workers
The Keweenaw Co-op purchased the former home of Keweenaw Buick | GMC to build their expansion.
Keweenaw Co-op purchases former home of Keweenaw Buick | GMC