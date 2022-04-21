Advertisement

Three golf courses open for the season

Terrace Bluff Golf Club says it’s opening later this season because of the weather.
Terrace Bluff Golf Club sign.
Terrace Bluff Golf Club sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golf courses in Delta County opened for the first time this season. Terrace Bluff Golf Club, Escanaba Country Club and Gladstone Golf Club were the first courses to open in the U.P.

Terrace Bluff Golf Club opened on April 21 for its 52nd year. The owner says its opening is later than average because of the weather.

The course opened on April second last year – 19 days earlier than this year. But just earlier this week, the golf course had snow on it.

“Crews are out there right now working hard to get everything cleaned up and yeah, we’re good to go. We ran the mowers over the tees, the greens, cups are in, traps are raked, they’re out there blowing leaves and collecting as we speak so yes, conditions are as good as they get this time of year,” said Tony Pouliot, owner of Terrace Bluff Golf Club

Right now, the golf course is opening at 11 in the morning. The owner hopes to open at 9:30 in the morning this weekend, but it’s all weather dependent.

As the threat of frost decreases, the course will begin opening at seven in the morning.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Keweenaw land sale worries some in county
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) -
Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons
Falling ice on Mackinac Bridge leads to closures for safety.
New video explains danger that prompts falling ice closures on the Mackinac Bridge
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Lisa Jahnke of Marquette is one of ten winners of the 2020/2021 Governor’s Service Awards.
Marquette woman wins Governor’s Service Award for stepping up during pandemic

Latest News

K9 Nitro, the late lab who lent a paw in creating the group.
Upper Peninsula K9 Training Group now accepting donations
34,000 arcs of land for sale in the Keweenaw Peninsula.
34,000 arcs of land for sale in the Keweenaw
Downtown Houghton Snow
Houghton and Marquette in top 100 cities for remote workers
The Keweenaw Co-op purchased the former home of Keweenaw Buick | GMC to build their expansion.
Keweenaw Co-op purchases former home of Keweenaw Buick | GMC