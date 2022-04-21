Three golf courses open for the season

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golf courses in Delta County opened for the first time this season. Terrace Bluff Golf Club, Escanaba Country Club and Gladstone Golf Club were the first courses to open in the U.P.

Terrace Bluff Golf Club opened on April 21 for its 52nd year. The owner says its opening is later than average because of the weather.

The course opened on April second last year – 19 days earlier than this year. But just earlier this week, the golf course had snow on it.

“Crews are out there right now working hard to get everything cleaned up and yeah, we’re good to go. We ran the mowers over the tees, the greens, cups are in, traps are raked, they’re out there blowing leaves and collecting as we speak so yes, conditions are as good as they get this time of year,” said Tony Pouliot, owner of Terrace Bluff Golf Club

Right now, the golf course is opening at 11 in the morning. The owner hopes to open at 9:30 in the morning this weekend, but it’s all weather dependent.

As the threat of frost decreases, the course will begin opening at seven in the morning.

