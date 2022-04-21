Spring warmth is on the way

Isolated rain/snow mix showers are possible in the wake of a front today. However, we’ll have a break from the active pattern through tomorrow. Our next round of rain and thundershowers comes tomorrow night into Saturday. Then, on and off showers will be around for the rest of the weekend with warmer air! The pattern allows unseasonably warm air to stick around and temperatures will be flirting in some places with the 60s.

Today: Isolated rain/snow mix showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 50s south, mid to upper 40s elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s inland, upper 40s along the shorelines

Saturday: Morning rain and thundershowers

>Highs: Mainly 50s, low 60s along the Wisconsin line

Sunday: Scattered showers, warm and muggy

>Highs: Mainly 50s, low 60s along the Wisconsin line

Monday: Mostly cloudy, light snow west

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Tuesday: Cloudy, colder with light snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

