Spring showers following warm up

The next couple days heading into the weekend will be calmer with cloudy conditions being off and on throughout. Heading into the weekend temperatures will rise into the high 50s and low 60s but chances of rain will follow behind. The rain will be moderate in the morning hours of Saturday and will be on and off throughout the day and Sunday will be the same story with some scattered showers.

>Highs: Low 50s in southern counties; Mid to Upper 40s elsewhere

Friday: Partly cloudy; showers in the overnight hours

>Highs: Low to High 50s; 60s possible in the south

Saturday: Morning rain possible thunder; showers off and on throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 50s; Low 60s in the south near Wisconsin

Sunday: Scattered showers; muggy air throughout

>Highs: Low to High 40s throughout the region

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool off from the weekend rain

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; slightly cooler and isolated snow chances

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

