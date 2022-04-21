Players de Noc to perform “James and the Giant Peach” on Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc has been hard at work for months getting ready for a children’s play.

With a cast of 27 and a behind-the-scenes crew just as big, “James and the Giant Peach” opens this Friday.

“I think it’s all the work and all the people who make it up, right? I mean, it couldn’t be done without all the backstage crew and lights people and the cast are just really amazing people,” said Dahlia Hartman, who plays “Ladybug” in “James and the Giant Peach.”

The director says she has a fun surprise in store for the audience.

“It’s been a long time since some people were able to sit down in a theater. So, it’s a great opportunity to come out, get out of the house, do something to get your creative juices flowing and it’s full of local kids,” said Robin Gavriloff, director of “James and the Giant Peach.”

Tickets are $15 and can be bought in person or online.

Shows are on April 22, 23, 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and on April 24 at 1:30 p.m.

