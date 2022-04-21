Advertisement

Players de Noc to perform “James and the Giant Peach” on Friday

Tickets are $15 and can be bought in person or online
"James and the Giant Peach" sign outside the Bonifas Arts Center.
"James and the Giant Peach" sign outside the Bonifas Arts Center.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc has been hard at work for months getting ready for a children’s play.

With a cast of 27 and a behind-the-scenes crew just as big, “James and the Giant Peach” opens this Friday.

“I think it’s all the work and all the people who make it up, right? I mean, it couldn’t be done without all the backstage crew and lights people and the cast are just really amazing people,” said Dahlia Hartman, who plays “Ladybug” in “James and the Giant Peach.”

The director says she has a fun surprise in store for the audience.

“It’s been a long time since some people were able to sit down in a theater. So, it’s a great opportunity to come out, get out of the house, do something to get your creative juices flowing and it’s full of local kids,” said Robin Gavriloff, director of “James and the Giant Peach.”

Tickets are $15 and can be bought in person or online.

Shows are on April 22, 23, 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and on April 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

Escanaba students got a special lesson in semi-trucks Wednesday.
Semi drivers teach trucking to students
Thanks to a propane torch and metal hood, the staff can thaw frozen ground before an internment...
Quinnesec Cemetery can perform year-round burials
Lisa Jahnke of Marquette is one of ten winners of the 2020/2021 Governor’s Service Awards.
Marquette woman wins Governor’s Service Award for stepping up during pandemic
Josh Barron (top) and Lisa Valentine (bottom) standing with a semi-truck.
Learning to respect semi-trucks on the road