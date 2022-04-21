One dead in Calumet Twp. crash, MSP investigates

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One Calumet man is dead and two women are being treated for injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Calumet Township Wednesday.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post responded to the crash on M-26 near Henwood Road at 5:50 p.m. on April 20.

Investigators found that a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Calumet man was traveling south on M-26 when, for unknown reasons, the driver crossed the center line on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the northbound lanes of travel where it struck a second vehicle head-on that was traveling north on M-26. The second vehicle was occupied by a 79-year-old female driver and a 72-year-old female passenger.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The female driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Calumet Township Fire Department and was transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital before being transferred to UP Health Systems - Marquette for further treatment. The female passenger was also treated at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital.

A Michigan State Police Advanced Accident Investigator was called to assist with investigating the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, the Calumet Township Fire Department, the Lake Linden Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance and Superior Service Towing.

