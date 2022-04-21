Advertisement

Norway Township assault under investigation

Michigan State Police logo.
Michigan State Police logo.(MSP/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post is investigating an assault. Very little information is being released.

The following is a press release sent out by MSP Thursday morning:

On April 1st, 2022, Michigan State Police Troopers from the Iron Mountain Post began investigating an assault, that happened in Norway Township, Dickinson County. This case is currently under investigation, and we are not releasing sensitive information currently for the integrity of the case. MSP is aware of the public interest that has grown around this case, and as soon as we are able to release pertinent information we will do so immediately.

If anyone has factual evidence/information regarding the case, they are encouraged to come forward and speak with investigating Troopers.

The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post is located at 1916 N. Stephenson Ave. Its main phone number is 906-774-2122.

TV6 is aware of online posts about this assault but has chosen not to share them at this time.

