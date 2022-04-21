Advertisement

Norway senior awarded full-ride scholarship to Bay College

To qualify, Kali Stanchina went through a rigorous application process, all while maintaining at least a 3.8 GPA in the classroom during the first half of her senior year. She will study physical therapy in the fall.
Bay College Financial Aid estimates the scholarship to be worth $16,000 over two years
Bay College Financial Aid estimates the scholarship to be worth $16,000 over two years
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Finding ways to pay for college is a hurdle millions of people face. On Thursday, a Dickinson County student got the surprise of a lifetime.

Discipline, dedication, and practice, are three words every athlete knows well. Before a game today, Norway senior Kali Stanchina was rewarded for her work on and off the softball field. She has been given a full ride to Bay College.

“Today was... I don’t even know how to explain it,” Stanchina said.

Her coaches were in on the surprise, but the look of shock on her face was genuine.

“It is a great honor to win this scholarship. It is amazing, and I am very grateful for this,” Stanchina said.

Bay College Director of Admissions Jessica LaMarch says students like Stanchina are rare to find.

“What stuck out about Kali’s application was her commitment. How much she thinks [about] certain activities in her life and how she is willing to take those risks and put herself out there. She is involved in her community and has put time into building the community here,” LaMarch said.

To qualify for the scholarship, Stanchina went through a rigorous application process, all while maintaining at least a 3.8 GPA in the classroom during the first half of her senior year. She will study physical therapy in the fall.

“I went to physical therapy when I was in middle school. Ever since my first appointment, I was hooked,” Stanchina said.

LaMarch says the scholarship is valued at $16,000 over two years.

“It is a great weight off my shoulders,” Stanchina.

Stanchina not only is the starting pitcher for the Norway Knights, but also the leadoff hitter. Thankfully, her softball career won’t end yet.

“The opportunity to educate, as well as give them the opportunity to still play athletics is awesome. This is exactly what we are trying to do,” LaMarch said.

While her senior year is not over yet, Stanchina has a bright path ahead.

