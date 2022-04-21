Menominee County Drive Through Mobile Food Pantry

Menominee, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, April 4th at 10am EST Feeding America West Michigan will be hosting a mobile drive though food pantry for Menominee County. The drive though location is at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA, 1600 West Drive, Menominee, MI 49858. Keep in mind you must enter the distribution line on 14th Avenue and follow the signs. Do not park in the YMCA’s parking lot.

Feeding America West Michigan gathers gather and distributes food to relieve hunger and increase food security in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Feeding America West Michigan serves 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties. Its service area spans from the Indiana border north through the western half of the state and extends throughout the entire Upper Peninsula.

The next mobile food pantry occurring in Menominee County is May 19th at Spies Public Library, 940 1st St, Menominee, MI 49858. For a full list of all the upcoming pantry’s visit feedingwm.org/mobile-pantry-schedule/

