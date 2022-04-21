Advertisement

Marquette West Rotary Club cleans up streets

Marquette Rotary Club cleans up streets
Marquette Rotary Club cleans up streets(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette West Rotary Club cleaned up the streets Thursday.

Seven members of the club met to pick up trash on McClellan Ave. between Washington St. and US-41.

They spent about an hour and a half cleaning the street.

The annual spring cleaning comes just in time for Earth Day Friday.

The club encourages the community to keep the environment in mind when driving.

“Just do your part and save the trash until you get home or until you get to a location to throw it away, not our environment. Especially as we approach Earth Day. We’re doing our part to help keep it fresh,” said Bryan Lopoc, a Marquette West Rotary Club member.

The Marquette West Rotary Club’s next venture is Harborfest in August.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Norway Township assault under investigation
Potential Keweenaw land sale worries some in county
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) -
Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons
Falling ice on Mackinac Bridge leads to closures for safety.
New video explains danger that prompts falling ice closures on the Mackinac Bridge
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

To qualify, Kali Stanchina went through a rigorous application process, all while maintaining...
Norway senior awarded full-ride scholarship to Bay College
Eight students from both Marquette Senior High School and Negaunee Middle School presented...
Marquette County students compete in Tom Baldini Soapbox Challenge
The reservation’s Natural Resources Department will use the money to research toxic...
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community gets $75,000 grant from Environmental Protection Agency
Bay College Financial Aid estimates the scholarship to be worth $16,000 over two years
Norway senior awarded full-ride scholarship to Bay College