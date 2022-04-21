Marquette West Rotary Club cleans up streets

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette West Rotary Club cleaned up the streets Thursday.

Seven members of the club met to pick up trash on McClellan Ave. between Washington St. and US-41.

They spent about an hour and a half cleaning the street.

The annual spring cleaning comes just in time for Earth Day Friday.

The club encourages the community to keep the environment in mind when driving.

“Just do your part and save the trash until you get home or until you get to a location to throw it away, not our environment. Especially as we approach Earth Day. We’re doing our part to help keep it fresh,” said Bryan Lopoc, a Marquette West Rotary Club member.

The Marquette West Rotary Club’s next venture is Harborfest in August.

