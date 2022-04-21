Advertisement

Marquette City Band pays tribute to Ukraine

Marquette City Band plays Ukrainian national anthem
Marquette City Band plays Ukrainian national anthem
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band paid tribute to Ukraine Wednesday.

They played the Ukrainian national anthem before the concert, as well as “Ukrainian Rhapsody.”

This is to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tonight was the band’s first indoor concert since 2019.

The band is excited to be back to a somewhat typical concert setting.

“We’re so glad to be back in Kaufman Auditorium. We typically will give a winter and a spring concert in Kaufman, but because of Covid, now we’re back here in April with our spring concert for the first time since 2019. We’ve waited a while and we’re so glad to be back and looking forward to it,” said Steve Grugin, the Marquette City Band director.

The Marquette City Band will perform six concerts this summer from July until August.

