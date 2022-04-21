Learning to respect semi-trucks on the road

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Escanaba High School learned the importance of respecting semi-trucks. But the message of safety isn’t just relevant to new drivers.

Sharing the road with semi-trucks is something everyone needs to learn.

“I think it’s just more powerful then for them when they get out on the roadways. They’re going to remember this and hopefully then revere the truckers,” said Lisa Valentine, owner and instructor at 906 Drive.

The best thing you can do on the road is respect the semi-trucks around you. Trucks drivers can’t see up to 200 feet behind their trailer.

Josh Barron from the Midwest Truck Driving School says if you can’t see a truck’s mirrors, the truck driver can’t see you.

“Stay out of truck’s blind spots because if you’re in a truck’s blind spot and they go to merge or change lanes, well, that can be dangerous,” said Barron.

When you do change lanes, don’t cut off a semi-truck because they won’t be able to stop in time.

“At 55 miles an hour, we’re talking anywhere from five to 600 feet, which is the better part of two football fields,” said Barron.

Remember, trucks make wide turns.

On Wednesday, Escanaba High School students climbed into a semi to see what truck drivers see.

“They were like ‘wow, this is so tall’, ‘wow, I can’t believe you can’t even see back here.’ I mean, it’s just another experience altogether and I think it’s just a richer experience,” said Valentine.

The hope is that students remember what they learned when out on the road.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.