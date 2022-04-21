Keweenaw land sale worries some in county

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Board of Commissioners says it met Wednesday night to address how a large land sale may impact the area when it’s complete. The parcel spans around 34,000 acres and is currently open for public use.

However, some worry a land sale may change that in the future.

To be proactive in this process the county board created a committee to be involved with the State of Michigan and any potential buyers. The board says it wants to be involved in the selling process.

We will continue to provide updates on this story as it progresses.

