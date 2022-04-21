Advertisement

Keweenaw land sale worries some in county

(Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Board of Commissioners says it met Wednesday night to address how a large land sale may impact the area when it’s complete. The parcel spans around 34,000 acres and is currently open for public use.

However, some worry a land sale may change that in the future.

To be proactive in this process the county board created a committee to be involved with the State of Michigan and any potential buyers. The board says it wants to be involved in the selling process.

We will continue to provide updates on this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

Marquette City Band plays Ukrainian national anthem
Marquette City Band pays tribute to Ukraine
Escanaba students got a special lesson in semi-trucks Wednesday.
Semi drivers teach trucking to students
Thanks to a propane torch and metal hood, the staff can thaw frozen ground before an internment...
Quinnesec Cemetery can perform year-round burials
Lisa Jahnke of Marquette is one of ten winners of the 2020/2021 Governor’s Service Awards.
Marquette woman wins Governor’s Service Award for stepping up during pandemic