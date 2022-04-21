Advertisement

Keweenaw County chairman explains land parcels for sale

A real estate website lists the parcels at over 32,000 acres
Pictured here are the parcels of land for sale. This image was from the real estate company's...
Pictured here are the parcels of land for sale. This image was from the real estate company's website via Google Maps.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Conversations started among residents and local officials after a large piece of land was listed for sale in Keweenaw County. AFM Real Estate lists the parcels as more than 32,000 acres.

County Board Chair Don Piche explained this matter further. He says the county is unaware of any buyers interested in purchasing all four parcels together at this time.

However, the DNR is interested in acquiring about 4,000 acres near Lake Fanny Hooe.

The county worries if the land is purchased by a private entity that it may reduce the county’s tax benefits. Additionally, a private buyer could revoke public access to areas that have remained open to everyone historically.

To stay proactive the county board met Wednesday and appointed two of its board members to start a new committee. This new group will reach out to township supervisors to get them involved.

“Once that committee is formed, we will definitely be having public hearings about what’s going on,” said Piche. “I think the public has to have a big interest in this also whatever it is that’s going to go on. And I don’t know what’s going to go on yet.”

To view the listing, click here.

To get in touch with the Keweenaw County Board of Commissioners or to ask questions, click here.

