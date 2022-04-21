Advertisement

Keweenaw Co-op purchases former home of Keweenaw Buick | GMC

The Keweenaw Co-op purchased the former home of Keweenaw Buick | GMC to build their expansion.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op has purchased the former home of Keweenaw Buick | GMC property at 612 Quincy Street in downtown Hancock, and will need $7 million to transform the empty space into a fully stocked grocery store.

The Keweenaw Co-op is the Copper Country’s only community-owned grocery store — a place where neighbors can come together for fresh, whole, real food as well as community and food-centric education, the Co-op said.

“Local investors’ participation in financing the new store will increase the quality of life for our entire community” said Curt Webb, General Manager of the Co-op. “The community response to the project plans so far has been overwhelmingly positive. We already have $100,000 in pledges to invest,” said Webb. The minimum investment is $2,000 but to meet the goal The Co-op needs some community members to invest $10,000, $20,000, $50,000 or even more.

Keweenaw Co-op plans to raise over $1 million to finance equipment, inventory and other expenses within the new location. Michigan residents and entities can invest via Non-Voting Investment Certificates. Investors will receive a respectable return and the satisfaction of knowing their investment resonates with their values and remains in our Copper Country community.

“We are thrilled that the Keweenaw Co-op is committed to the city of Hancock, and the new store will be a welcome addition, bringing renewed vitality to our downtown community,” said Deborah Mann, Hancock Downtown Development Coordinator.

The Co-op is owned by over 2000 members of the community and currently employs a staff of over 40 people, with over $4.8M in sales annually. It has provided over $20,000 in annual donations to the community and the Western UP Food Bank. The Co-op sold over $300K in local products last year.

“I am inspired every day by people in our area choosing to keep their dollars locally and invest in our community-owned store,” says Cynthia Hodges, Capital Campaign Organizer. “It’s truly a way to support Main Street, not Wall Street. An expanded Co-op means more local jobs and an increased market for locally grown and produced goods. When you invest in our co-op, your money works so hard it sweats.”

For more information about investing, email invest@keweenaw.coop or call (906) 482-2030 and ask for Cynthia Hodges or Curt Webb.

