Keweenaw Bay Indian Community gets $75,000 grant from Environmental Protection Agency

The reservation’s Natural Resources Department will use the money to research toxic contaminants in the area
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PEQUAMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pollution and contamination are two important terms on the minds of those in the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s Natural Resources Department.

“A lot of times, we don’t see these effects immediately,” said NRD Director Evelyn Ravindran. “Or, they’re not very obvious because they could be invisible.”

Now, the department has started a health risk assessment...with some financial aid. This week, the Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $75,000 grant to assist the department with its research into environmental contaminants within the air and the water. Some contaminants include chemicals from plants and stamp sands.

“They are affecting fish spawning grounds and the whitefish that is important to us,” said Jane Kahkonen, the department’s Air Quality Specialist. “There are also respiratory diseases that cause heart problems and diabetes.”

Kahkonen says one of the reasons why this investment in toxic risk assessment is vital to the tribal community is because of tribal sovereignty and sustainability.

“We want to look out for the next seven generations,” said Kahkonen. “We want to preserve the way things are and the way they have been for the future.”

One of the project’s goals is to educate the community on what causes high exposure levels. This also considers the tribe’s strong reliance on fish, game, and plant life.

“Rural communities, in general, are largely impacted,” Ravindran stated, “especially in this area where fishing is a big concern to the whole community.”

The department looks to get the final contracts for the project completed by next month.

