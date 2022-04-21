Ishpeming Police Chief Steven Snowaert is retiring
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Police Chief Steven Snowaert is retiring after five years of leading the department.
Snowaert severed Marquette County for nearly 40 years before becoming Ishpeming’s chief. He thanked the community in a Facebook post on April 6.
The replacement chief has not been selected, though the job posting has recently been removed. The most senior qualified officer is filing in as Acting Chief as the department works through the process.
