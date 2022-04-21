Advertisement

Ishpeming Police Chief Steven Snowaert is retiring

WLUC File Photo
WLUC File Photo
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming Police Chief Steven Snowaert is retiring after five years of leading the department.

Snowaert severed Marquette County for nearly 40 years before becoming Ishpeming’s chief. He thanked the community in a Facebook post on April 6.

The replacement chief has not been selected, though the job posting has recently been removed. The most senior qualified officer is filing in as Acting Chief as the department works through the process.

After almost 39 years of being a police officer, and the last 5 years as Chief in Ishpeming, I took off the uniform for...

Posted by Steve Snowaert on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

