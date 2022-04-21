Iron Mountain DDA brings back Brew Fest for first time since 2019

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This June, a community event returns to Dickinson County for the first time in three years. Because of the pandemic, the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has not put on the popular “Brew Fest” since 2019.

Now, the 21-plus event is back and planning is underway This will be the first summer festival for the DDA in 2022. The non-profit organization is still looking for sponsorships to help put on the event.

“The cost of certain items are rising; inflation is happening everywhere. Some of the items we use for our event, like tents, porta-potties, we are seeing a rise in the cost of those things,” said Mindy Wittock, Iron Mountain DDA Program Director.

The festivals are fundraising events for grant programs, which allow downtown businesses to make needed improvements. The festival will return on June 11.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.