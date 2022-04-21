Advertisement

‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed

A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METHUEN, Mass. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner is sharing his newfound wealth with a friend who had recently helped him and his family.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Eric Cochrane won the $1 million prize in the lottery’s $10 million Winter Riches instant ticket game on April 15.

Cochrane told lottery officials that he planned on splitting his winnings with his friend John Galvin after Galvin helped him fix his son’s guitar at no charge.

Galvin said he did not charge Cochrane for the repair as Cochrane’s son had a health issue that week.

Cochrane insisted that Galvin accept at least $40. When Galvin refused, Cochrane said he decided to purchase two $20 instant tickets and told Galvin he would split the money if he won $1 million.

Later that day, the two friends were on their way to the lottery headquarters.

Cochrane selected the cash option in receiving a one-time payment of $650,000, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in the Methuen area. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

Keweenaw land sale worries some in county
Marquette City Band plays Ukrainian national anthem
Marquette City Band pays tribute to Ukraine
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Escanaba students got a special lesson in semi-trucks Wednesday.
Semi drivers teach trucking to students