Houghton and Marquette in top 100 cities for remote workers

HOUGHTON & MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton and Marquette were recognized as two of the best cities in the nation for remote workers.

The article, “Zoom Town USA: America’s Best Cities for Remote Workers” listed eight Michigan cities including the two in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan had the second most cities recognized in the top 100.

Ownerly said they ranked metrics based on a weighted average of home values, rental costs, web connectivity, safety, park access, availability of coworking spaces, city and state-level athletic health levels and gym options, affordability of goods and services and utilities, as well as affordability and availability of childcare services and restaurants.

Best Michigan cities for remote work. (WLUC)

