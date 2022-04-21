Advertisement

Houghton and Marquette in top 100 cities for remote workers

Michigan has the second most cities that were recognized in the top 100.
Downtown Houghton Snow
Downtown Houghton Snow(Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON & MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton and Marquette were recognized as two of the best cities in the nation for remote workers.

The article, “Zoom Town USA: America’s Best Cities for Remote Workers” listed eight Michigan cities including the two in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan had the second most cities recognized in the top 100.

Ownerly said they ranked metrics based on a weighted average of home values, rental costs, web connectivity, safety, park access, availability of coworking spaces, city and state-level athletic health levels and gym options, affordability of goods and services and utilities, as well as affordability and availability of childcare services and restaurants.

Best Michigan cities for remote work.
Best Michigan cities for remote work.(WLUC)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Keweenaw land sale worries some in county
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) -
Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons
Falling ice on Mackinac Bridge leads to closures for safety.
New video explains danger that prompts falling ice closures on the Mackinac Bridge
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Lisa Jahnke of Marquette is one of ten winners of the 2020/2021 Governor’s Service Awards.
Marquette woman wins Governor’s Service Award for stepping up during pandemic

Latest News

Terrace Bluff Golf Club sign.
Three golf courses open for the season
K9 Nitro, the late lab who lent a paw in creating the group.
Upper Peninsula K9 Training Group now accepting donations
34,000 arcs of land for sale in the Keweenaw Peninsula.
34,000 arcs of land for sale in the Keweenaw
The Keweenaw Co-op purchased the former home of Keweenaw Buick | GMC to build their expansion.
Keweenaw Co-op purchases former home of Keweenaw Buick | GMC