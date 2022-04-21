Discovery Central launches new Adventure program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette preschool has a new opportunity to teach your child about nature.

Discovery Central, a Marquette nature-focused preschool, is introducing Discovery Central Adventures. This new program will help kids of all ages get in touch with nature by immersing them in it. And they really do mean all ages - there’s a Stroller Adventure for babies, Toddler Adventures for first-time explorers, a summer camp for school-aged children, a Bicycle Beach Adventure for tweens, and even a Family Adventure to bring the whole family together. Discovery Central’s education specialist says that no two adventures will be the same.

“All these programs that we have for the summer are unique because Marquette is unique. Every day that you’re outdoors provides the potential to have a different program that you couldn’t have the day before,” said Holli Langlieb, Discovery Central Adventures education specialist.

Registration for Discovery Central Adventures opens Monday, April 25.

