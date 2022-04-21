Advertisement

Discovery Central launches new Adventure program

Presque Isle Park
Presque Isle Park(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette preschool has a new opportunity to teach your child about nature.

Discovery Central, a Marquette nature-focused preschool, is introducing Discovery Central Adventures. This new program will help kids of all ages get in touch with nature by immersing them in it. And they really do mean all ages - there’s a Stroller Adventure for babies, Toddler Adventures for first-time explorers, a summer camp for school-aged children, a Bicycle Beach Adventure for tweens, and even a Family Adventure to bring the whole family together. Discovery Central’s education specialist says that no two adventures will be the same.

“All these programs that we have for the summer are unique because Marquette is unique. Every day that you’re outdoors provides the potential to have a different program that you couldn’t have the day before,” said Holli Langlieb, Discovery Central Adventures education specialist.

Registration for Discovery Central Adventures opens Monday, April 25.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Norway Township assault under investigation
Potential Keweenaw land sale worries some in county
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) -
Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons
Falling ice on Mackinac Bridge leads to closures for safety.
New video explains danger that prompts falling ice closures on the Mackinac Bridge
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes

Latest News

Women's recovery home in Escanaba.
Women’s recovery home opens in Escanaba
The United States Climate Alliance virtual meeting
Governor Whitmer announces MI Healthy Climate Plan
Governor Whitmer announces MI Healthy Climate Plan
Some memorabilia from Brew Fest's first year in 2017
Iron Mountain DDA brings back Brew Fest for first time since 2019