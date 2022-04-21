Advertisement

Chair Caught on Fire at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo)
Kingsford Public Safety car (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, April 21st at 6 a.m. a fire broke out at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A fire alarm was set off and Kingsford Public Safety Department was dispatched to 122 Woodward Ave.

When officers arrived, they found that a chair caught fire. Due to the quick response by nursing staff at the facility the fire was extinguished before the officers arrived.

After further investigation, they determined the cause of the fire was from a metal light fixture cord hanging down, which caused a spark from the electrical outlet.

The patients in the room did not have any injuries but were transported by Integrity Care Ambulance to the hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

