Cabrera reaches 2,999 hits but Yankees defeat Tigers

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Miguel Cabrera had three hits to move one shy of 3,000 in the Detroit Tigers’ 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees at chilly Comerica Park. Cabrera beat out an infield hit in the second inning and singled up the middle oin the fourth against Luis Severino, then grounded a single through the shortstop hole in the sixth off Chad Green (1-1). The crowd, announced at 17,268, rose to its feet as soon as the Yankees made the third out of the eighth. Cabrera struck out on a 1-2 sinker from Clay Holmes.

