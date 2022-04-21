Barrel + Beam, Curio Design Studio, and Pine Moss Art turned hobby into hustle

NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - As the cliche goes, if you love what you do, you won’t work a day in your life. Turns out, turning a hobby into a hustle is a full-time job, in and of itself. Just ask Marina Dupler of Barrel + Beam, Allison Harlow of Curio Design Studio, and Megan Zahorik-Cesternino of Pine Moss Art. Though they may also tell you, they’re glad they took that leap.

While Zahorik-Cesternino technically has a different full-time job, her chalk art has blown up, literally. It’s currently featured on a large wall at Barrel + Beam.

She talks about her work and getting started here.

Pine Moss Art starts a chalk piece for Upper Michigan Today.

Barrel + Beam is Dupler’s full-time gig, and Harlow took a job designing the brewery a few years back. Harlow and Dupler share the hard work they put into that work.

Marina Dupler of Barrel + Beam and Allison Harlow of Curio Design Studio talk about how their side hustles turned into full-time gigs.

As a professional, Harlow knows that some people need design guidance, but understands that not everyone needs or can afford total-home help. Harlow offers one-hour, rapid-fire design sessions. She demonstrates what might happen at those sessions.

Curio Design Studio demonstrates her 'rapid fire' design sessions.

Zahorik-Cesternino shares her final design and Dupler teases the next chalk art you’ll see at Barrel + Beam.

