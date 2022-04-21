Advertisement

Babyganics issues voluntary recall of one of its products

Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.
Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.(Babyganics)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Babyganics has issued a voluntary recall for some of its bubble bath due to the presence of the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviae.

According to the FDA, the bacteria doesn’t usually cause healthy individuals to become sick, but it could pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, like diaper rash.

The FDA says infants may be more susceptible than adults.

According to Babyganics, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the voluntary recall at this time.

The specific products involved in the recall include: Babyganics 20-ounce chamomile verbena bubble bath, UPC 8 13277 01375 4, with lot codes Y314 and Y315 found at the bottom of the packaging and contained in a white plastic bottle with a green plastic lid.

Babyganics is offering a full refund to anyone with the affected product.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Keweenaw land sale worries some in county
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) -
Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons
Falling ice on Mackinac Bridge leads to closures for safety.
New video explains danger that prompts falling ice closures on the Mackinac Bridge
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Lisa Jahnke of Marquette is one of ten winners of the 2020/2021 Governor’s Service Awards.
Marquette woman wins Governor’s Service Award for stepping up during pandemic

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
Terrace Bluff Golf Club sign.
Three golf courses open for the season
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday.
WATCH: SUV trapped on sandbank for three days becomes big weekend attraction
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe
FILE - The bill passed by the legislature on Thursday would eliminate the Reedy Creek...
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote