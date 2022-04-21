Advertisement

5 ways to live a greener, cleaner life ahead of Earth Day

Go green, go wipe! (off your boots after a hike)
Earth Day generic
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earth Day should be celebrated every day, at least, that’s how the folks at the Marquette County Conservation District live!

Maddie O’Donnell, the program outreach coordinator, says going greener should be easy. Simply implement these things into your daily routine: plant native species, compost, shop local, reduce plastic use, and use a boot brush.

O’Donnell talks about the former three in more detail:

Maddie O'Donnell from the Marquette County Conservation District shares changes to make in your life right now to live greener.

...to finish off the list of five...

Marquette County Conservation District shares how you can reduce your carbon footprint.

The Marquette County Conservation District has great resources in their office space at 780 Commerce Dr., Marquette and online.

For an extensive list of native species in Upper Peninsula regions: Regional Plant Lists - Native Plants and Ecosystem Services (msu.edu)

For composting at home: Composting At Home | US EPA

For recycling information: Recycle 906.

