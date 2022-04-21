Advertisement

13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. The $490 million settlement announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 by the University of Michigan is just $10 million shy of the $500 million Michigan State University agreed in 2018 to pay to sexual assault victims of its own sport doctor, Larry Nassar.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By ED WHITE
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Thirteen sexual assault victims of Larry Nassar are seeking $10 million each from the FBI, claiming a bungled investigation by agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor, lawyers said Thursday.

It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after July 2015. The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar that year.

Nassar was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics. He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts.

“This was not a case involving fake 20 dollar bills or tax cheats,” attorney Jamie White said. “These were allegations of a serial rapist who was known to the FBI as the Olympic U.S. doctor with unfettered access to young women.”

Nassar, he added, continued a “reign of terror for 17 unnecessary months.”

An email seeking comment was sent to the FBI.

White is not suing the FBI yet. Under federal law, tort claims must be a filed with a government agency, which then has six months to reply. A lawsuit could follow, depending on the FBI’s response.

“No one should have been assaulted after the summer of 2015 because the FBI should have done its job,” said Grace French, founder of a group called The Army of Survivors. “To know that the FBI could have helped to avoid this trauma disgusts me.”

White noted the 2018 massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The FBI received a tip about five weeks before 17 people were killed at the school, but the tip was never forwarded to the FBI’s South Florida office. The government agreed to pay $127.5 million to families of those killed or injured.

The inspector general’s investigation was spurred by allegations that the FBI failed to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against Nassar. It took months before agents opened a formal investigation.

White said more than 100 women were assaulted after July 2015. Nassar wasn’t arrested by state authorities until November 2016 during an investigation by Michigan State University police.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has said he’s “deeply and profoundly sorry” for delays in Nassar’s prosecution and the pain it caused.

The Michigan attorney general’s office ultimately handled the assault charges, while federal prosecutors in Grand Rapids, Michigan, filed a child pornography case against Nassar.

Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee made a $380 million settlement.

___

For more stories on Larry Nassar and the fallout from his years of sexual abusing young women and girls: https://www.apnews.com/LarryNassar

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential Keweenaw land sale worries some in county
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) -
Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons
Falling ice on Mackinac Bridge leads to closures for safety.
New video explains danger that prompts falling ice closures on the Mackinac Bridge
The actions will benefit nearly 4 million people, bringing them a few years closer to...
Department of Education announces more student loan changes
Lisa Jahnke of Marquette is one of ten winners of the 2020/2021 Governor’s Service Awards.
Marquette woman wins Governor’s Service Award for stepping up during pandemic

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in...
Biden faces ‘headwinds’ on climate agenda ahead of Earth Day
Many are praising a group of students for their quick thinking that ended up saving their...
First-graders praised after saving teacher who suffered COVID-19 seizure
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert