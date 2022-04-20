Special Olympics athletes play Unified Champion Basketball Game in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, there was a championship game atmosphere at the Hancock Central High School gymnasium. Special Olympics athletes, like Kenny Ericson, hit the court and showed off their skills.

“We play in front of our school and friends that, sometimes, normally doesn’t play basketball and some do play basketball,” said Ericson, a senior at the school. “It’s a fun thing.”

Ericson was one of 18 Special Education students who played in Hancock’s 3rd annual Unified Champion Basketball Game.

HCHS is a Special Olympics Unified Champion School that has Unified Sports. It is a program that pairs these students with General Education athletes to improve inclusion.

Copper Country Learning Center teacher Maren Rouleau says the experience is valuable for everyone.

“I think it’s something that gets everyone in the school excited,” she said, “to see kids that not always get to participate and score...score in a game and see that excitement in their faces.”

Bucket after bucket, fans cheered on their athletes in red and white. Some players even had some fun celebrations after coming up clutch.

For Rouleau, it was a heartwarming scene, and she says the contest was about more than winning.

“We’ve had a couple students who wanted to play but were so nervous,” she stated. “And the second they get into that game, you see them relaxed and just have fun. so, it’s all about fun.”

“Fun is the best thing in the whole world,” Ericson said. “You always want to have that fun.”

The White Team beat the Red Team in a thriller, 32-28. The event was a perfect swish at the buzzer, and it provided more proof that anyone can play the game.

