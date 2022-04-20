Advertisement

Special Olympics athletes play Unified Champion Basketball Game in Hancock

The event is part of Unified Sports, which aims to improve inclusion for Special Education students
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, there was a championship game atmosphere at the Hancock Central High School gymnasium. Special Olympics athletes, like Kenny Ericson, hit the court and showed off their skills.

“We play in front of our school and friends that, sometimes, normally doesn’t play basketball and some do play basketball,” said Ericson, a senior at the school. “It’s a fun thing.”

Ericson was one of 18 Special Education students who played in Hancock’s 3rd annual Unified Champion Basketball Game.

HCHS is a Special Olympics Unified Champion School that has Unified Sports. It is a program that pairs these students with General Education athletes to improve inclusion.

Copper Country Learning Center teacher Maren Rouleau says the experience is valuable for everyone.

“I think it’s something that gets everyone in the school excited,” she said, “to see kids that not always get to participate and score...score in a game and see that excitement in their faces.”

Bucket after bucket, fans cheered on their athletes in red and white. Some players even had some fun celebrations after coming up clutch.

For Rouleau, it was a heartwarming scene, and she says the contest was about more than winning.

“We’ve had a couple students who wanted to play but were so nervous,” she stated. “And the second they get into that game, you see them relaxed and just have fun. so, it’s all about fun.”

“Fun is the best thing in the whole world,” Ericson said. “You always want to have that fun.”

The White Team beat the Red Team in a thriller, 32-28. The event was a perfect swish at the buzzer, and it provided more proof that anyone can play the game.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

Marquette County is set to receive state funding to purchase curbside recycling carts for all...
Michiganders recycle more; Marquette County sees similar increase
The event is part of Unified Sports, which aims to improve inclusion for Special Education...
Special Olympics athletes play Unified Champion Basketball Game in Hancock
The refuge was awarded a $13 million grant for upgrades and repairs.
What to expect at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in 2022
Houghton County farmers market form the new From The Ground Farmers Market Collective
Houghton County farmers markets create new organization