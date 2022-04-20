Scammers posing as Michigan State Police asking for donations

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post is warning the public about scam calls circulating in the area.

Citizens have reported getting calls from someone stating they are from the Michigan State Police and are seeking donations. Other callers are saying that Reader’s Digest has money for them. Often caller ID shows the calls are coming from known numbers, but are most likely coming from out of the country.

The Michigan State Police does not seek donations from the public in any manner and reminds the public to not give out any personal or financial information.

The Wakefield Post said, if you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and report it to your local Michigan State Police Post.

