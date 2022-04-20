Advertisement

Scammers posing as Michigan State Police asking for donations

LPD is warning residents of an uptick in scam calls during holiday season.
LPD is warning residents of an uptick in scam calls during holiday season.(Source: WDAM)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post is warning the public about scam calls circulating in the area.

Citizens have reported getting calls from someone stating they are from the Michigan State Police and are seeking donations. Other callers are saying that Reader’s Digest has money for them. Often caller ID shows the calls are coming from known numbers, but are most likely coming from out of the country.

The Michigan State Police does not seek donations from the public in any manner and reminds the public to not give out any personal or financial information.

The Wakefield Post said, if you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and report it to your local Michigan State Police Post.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

Higher Love Cannabis
Higher Love celebrates its first anniversary
DNR 'Wildlife Through Forestry' series returns with trail camera presentation in Marquette County
DNR series returns with trail camera presentation in Marquette County
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) -
Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons
A Bridge Card in Michigan
Michiganders receive additional food assistance in April