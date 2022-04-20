Advertisement

Sawyer International Airport no longer requires masks

The mandate was supposed to last until May 3 until a Federal Judge struck down the CDC’s mask order for airports and public transit stations.
Staff at Sawyer International Airport wears mask on the job.(WLUC)
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
K.I SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Sawyer International Airport is among the U.S. airports no longer requiring masks.

The TSA originally planned to uphold its airport mask mandate until May 3. That is until yesterday when a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s requirement at airports and public transit stations.

The CDC however, still recommends wearing a mask in these locations. Its mask mandate was in effect since Jan 2021.

Sawyer International Airport Manager Duane DuRay said many are likely to be happy about this decision and added those who still want to wear masks at the airport may do so. “I do not hesitate to tell folks that if they feel it’s a personal protection that we would never restrict anybody from wearing a mask and we would promote it if they felt that it was necessary,” DuRay said.

Sawyer International says there is a possibility the mask order is reinstated in the future. The airport adds it would require masks in the event the federal government implements a mandate once again.

Uber is one public transit service to drop its mask mandate for riders and drivers on Tuesday after the CDC’s order was thrown out.

