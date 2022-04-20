Advertisement

Rain moves through tonight

rain
rain(wluc)
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A weakening front is bringing rain to the area tonight. Ahead of it winds remain breezy with gusts in excess of 25mph. Showers will spread from west to east start this evening and will be out of the U.P. by early morning. Rain amounts are still on track to range around .25-.50″. Then, an upper-level ridge will help funnel unseasonably warm air to the region for the rest of the week through the weekend. Highs will potentially be about 15-20° above normal for some spots. Otherwise, we catch a break from the rain tomorrow through Friday. Then, a warm front will move for the weekend. Soaking rains and isolated thundershowers will move in from the south Friday night into Saturday. Localized flooding could become a hazard.

Tonight: Light to moderate rain showers

>Lows: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Morning rain followed by clouds slowly clearing and breezy west/northwest winds

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s along the shorelines, low to mid-50s inland

Saturday: Morning moderate to heavy rain with scattered showers during the day and much warmer

>Highs: Mainly 50s, low 60s inland

Sunday: Scattered rain showers and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Mainly 50s, low 60s inland

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow showers and colder

>Highs: Mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

