Advertisement

Quinnesec Cemetery can perform year-round burials

Thanks to a propane torch and metal hood, the staff can thaw frozen ground before an internment ceremony
Davis estimates over 5,000 people are buried at Quinnesec Cemetery
Davis estimates over 5,000 people are buried at Quinnesec Cemetery(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Laying a loved one to rest is an emotional and sentimental ceremony. Many cemeteries in the U.P. have the ability to host burials year-round, regardless of ground conditions.

A propane torch and hood are used to help thaw frozen ground in the winter. This allows the Quinnesec cemetery to perform internments year-round.

“We’ll set that early in the morning, the day before the internment or sometimes two days depending on how deep the frost is,” said Jay Davis, Breitung Township Department of Public Works Superintendent.

Davis says the cemetery averages about 40 internments a year. A dozen of them are usually veterans. Breitung Township partners with American Legion Post 363 in Kingsford to provide a designated place for veterans to rest.

“It is available to the public, where not everybody could make it to Washington to see [Arlington] National Cemetery,” said Lewis Adams, American Legion Post 363 Commander.

Veterans are buried at “Soldiers Field,” marked by American flags and a historic cannon. The 21st plot in every row is dedicated to the “unknown” soldier. Davis says veterans from as far back as the Civil War are buried in Quinnesec.

“You have a local area, that veterans and their families can come to and see a physical area near your home and honor them,” Davis said.

This time of year, Davis and his crew will begin to clean up any debris from the winter. He estimates it takes about a week to service the entire property.

“We have four full-time guys working right now,” Davis explained.

A late-winter ice storm caused extensive tree damage, and Davis says the goal is to have the cemetery spotless in time for Memorial Day.

“We come down, and we have our own ceremony here for our members and veterans for Memorial Day,” Adams said.

During the celebration, over 100 American flags will fly, and Davis says local boy scouts will place smaller flags at veteran tombstones.

Adams and Davis say they both take extreme pride in knowing someone’s loved one has a safe place to lay after they die.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Wednesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (04/20/2022)
Falling Rock Cafe and Book Store in Munising open weekends
Wietek-Stephens grows her Designs by Nature plants in a huge greenhouse.
Native plants make bees happier, healthier
The seeds are held in these drawers.
Forsyth Township Public Library opens Gwinn Seed Library