Quinnesec Cemetery can perform year-round burials

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Laying a loved one to rest is an emotional and sentimental ceremony. Many cemeteries in the U.P. have the ability to host burials year-round, regardless of ground conditions.

A propane torch and hood are used to help thaw frozen ground in the winter. This allows the Quinnesec cemetery to perform internments year-round.

“We’ll set that early in the morning, the day before the internment or sometimes two days depending on how deep the frost is,” said Jay Davis, Breitung Township Department of Public Works Superintendent.

Davis says the cemetery averages about 40 internments a year. A dozen of them are usually veterans. Breitung Township partners with American Legion Post 363 in Kingsford to provide a designated place for veterans to rest.

“It is available to the public, where not everybody could make it to Washington to see [Arlington] National Cemetery,” said Lewis Adams, American Legion Post 363 Commander.

Veterans are buried at “Soldiers Field,” marked by American flags and a historic cannon. The 21st plot in every row is dedicated to the “unknown” soldier. Davis says veterans from as far back as the Civil War are buried in Quinnesec.

“You have a local area, that veterans and their families can come to and see a physical area near your home and honor them,” Davis said.

This time of year, Davis and his crew will begin to clean up any debris from the winter. He estimates it takes about a week to service the entire property.

“We have four full-time guys working right now,” Davis explained.

A late-winter ice storm caused extensive tree damage, and Davis says the goal is to have the cemetery spotless in time for Memorial Day.

“We come down, and we have our own ceremony here for our members and veterans for Memorial Day,” Adams said.

During the celebration, over 100 American flags will fly, and Davis says local boy scouts will place smaller flags at veteran tombstones.

Adams and Davis say they both take extreme pride in knowing someone’s loved one has a safe place to lay after they die.

