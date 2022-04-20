Quiet morning with rain later on

We’re catching a small break from the precipitation. Our next front will bring rain into the western U.P. this afternoon and it will spread east tonight. This will be mixed in with snow in the west. Rainfall amounts will be around .25-.50″. The pattern looks to remain active with another front bringing widespread rain Friday night through Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will gradually increase to above normal by the weekend.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind gusts will exceed 30mph at times this afternoon. Rain moves in this evening

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Thursday: Some lingering drizzle with clouds decreasing and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s along the shorelines to low 50s inland

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Widespread rain and thundershowers

>Highs: Low 50s

Sunday: Cloudy, warmer with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Light scattered snow showers and colder

>Highs: Mid 30s

