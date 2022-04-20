Quiet morning with rain later on
We’re catching a small break from the precipitation. Our next front will bring rain into the western U.P. this afternoon and it will spread east tonight. This will be mixed in with snow in the west. Rainfall amounts will be around .25-.50″. The pattern looks to remain active with another front bringing widespread rain Friday night through Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will gradually increase to above normal by the weekend.
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind gusts will exceed 30mph at times this afternoon. Rain moves in this evening
>Highs: Low to mid-40s
Thursday: Some lingering drizzle with clouds decreasing and warmer
>Highs: Upper 40s along the shorelines to low 50s inland
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Widespread rain and thundershowers
>Highs: Low 50s
Sunday: Cloudy, warmer with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Tuesday: Light scattered snow showers and colder
>Highs: Mid 30s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.