Advertisement

Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons

Waterman has had success at every stop
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) -
Lakeview gym is empty on what would have been a normal practice day. (WLUC) - (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum and Maggie Duly
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dan Waterman has resigned as Negaunee boys basketball head coach after eight seasons with the Miners and a 123-50 record.

Waterman graduated from Westwood High School in 1994 where he played basketball and football.

Waterman was named the Associated Press Class “C” coach of the Year when he coached the Patriots in 2005.

The Westwood alum also played basketball at Michigan Tech from 1994-1997, scoring 597 points.

Before taking up coaching with the Miners in 2014, he was the Munising Mustang’s basketball head coach.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

Five MTU Players honored with volleyball awards
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
Gwinn’s Pleaugh one of two winners of Gil Heard Courageous Athlete Award
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
Engadine’s Paquin one of two Gil Heard Courageous Athlete Award winners
WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
Talented rosters ready for return of Border Bash