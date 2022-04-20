Negaunee boys basketball coach resigns after eight seasons

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dan Waterman has resigned as Negaunee boys basketball head coach after eight seasons with the Miners and a 123-50 record.

Waterman graduated from Westwood High School in 1994 where he played basketball and football.

Waterman was named the Associated Press Class “C” coach of the Year when he coached the Patriots in 2005.

The Westwood alum also played basketball at Michigan Tech from 1994-1997, scoring 597 points.

Before taking up coaching with the Miners in 2014, he was the Munising Mustang’s basketball head coach.

