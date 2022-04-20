Advertisement

Negaunee announces Community Contributions Grants program

Negaunee's Community Contributions Grants program for 2022 starts April 25
Negaunee's Community Contributions Grants program for 2022 starts April 25(City of Negaunee (WLUC))
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - City Manger Nate Heffron is pleased to announce Negaunee’s Community Contributions Grants program for 2022. Starting April 25, 2022, until May 20, 2022, the city will be accepting applications for this program. Qualifications for this program include the following: must be non-profit organization within the city limits of Negaunee, funds must be expended to help the overall organization or public at-large (cannot be for an individual), cannot have received this grant the year prior.

In total, $23,117.00 have been given through this program since 2006. “This is a great way to give back to our local non-profits, they are the backbone our community. This is why City Council has increased the overall available grant funds from $2500 to $10,000 this year!”, Heffron said.

Funds are made possible through community relations funding from WPPI Energy, the not-for-profit wholesale power provider and joint action agency of which Negaunee is a member-owner.

A copy of 2022′s Community Contributions Grants program can be obtained at the City Utilities Department at City Hall, or online at www.cityofnegaunee.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Truck blocks southbound lane on US-41 near Houghton Airport
UPDATE: No injuries after semi-truck crash on US-41 in Houghton County

Latest News

Portage Lake Lift Bridge
MDOT: Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures Wednesday night, Thursday night
Diana Lewitzke was appointed as the Village of Laurium Manager
Laurium Village Manager Resigns, interim manager takes over
April 19 2022 Gil Heard Courageous Athlete Award winners, New Westwood FB Coach
April 19 2022 Gil Heard Courageous Athlete Award winners, New Westwood FB Coach
Staff at Sawyer International Airport wears mask on the job.
Sawyer International Airport no longer requires masks