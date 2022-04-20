Negaunee announces Community Contributions Grants program

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - City Manger Nate Heffron is pleased to announce Negaunee’s Community Contributions Grants program for 2022. Starting April 25, 2022, until May 20, 2022, the city will be accepting applications for this program. Qualifications for this program include the following: must be non-profit organization within the city limits of Negaunee, funds must be expended to help the overall organization or public at-large (cannot be for an individual), cannot have received this grant the year prior.

In total, $23,117.00 have been given through this program since 2006. “This is a great way to give back to our local non-profits, they are the backbone our community. This is why City Council has increased the overall available grant funds from $2500 to $10,000 this year!”, Heffron said.

Funds are made possible through community relations funding from WPPI Energy, the not-for-profit wholesale power provider and joint action agency of which Negaunee is a member-owner.

A copy of 2022′s Community Contributions Grants program can be obtained at the City Utilities Department at City Hall, or online at www.cityofnegaunee.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.