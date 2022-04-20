Native plants make bees happier, healthier

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first rounds of UP native plant seeds are sprouting at Designs by Nature, UP Native Plants.

Owner Michelle Wietek-Stephens says plants shouldn’t go outside until the last week of May but it’s not too soon to plant indoors. The plants grown at Designs by Nature are native plants to the UP.

Wietek-Stephens says the native, pollen-bearing plants are beneficial to local ecosystems.

She says the plants benefit UP pollinators like honeybees and hummingbirds too.

“They need their certain thing, and if they don’t have it they can’t raise their young,” said Wietek-Stephens. “Native plants have evolved with the bees that we have in the state and they need those particular plants.”

Wietek-Stephens is also speaking at an upcoming Keweenaw Native Plant Symposium on April 30.

That event is aimed at educating people further on the benefits of planting native.

