Advertisement

Native plants make bees happier, healthier

Your pollinators may have a preference for plants you put in your garden
Wietek-Stephens grows her Designs by Nature plants in a huge greenhouse.
Wietek-Stephens grows her Designs by Nature plants in a huge greenhouse.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first rounds of UP native plant seeds are sprouting at Designs by Nature, UP Native Plants.

Owner Michelle Wietek-Stephens says plants shouldn’t go outside until the last week of May but it’s not too soon to plant indoors. The plants grown at Designs by Nature are native plants to the UP.

Wietek-Stephens says the native, pollen-bearing plants are beneficial to local ecosystems.

She says the plants benefit UP pollinators like honeybees and hummingbirds too.

“They need their certain thing, and if they don’t have it they can’t raise their young,” said Wietek-Stephens. “Native plants have evolved with the bees that we have in the state and they need those particular plants.”

To find out more about Designs by Nature, UP Native Plants – click here.

Wietek-Stephens is also speaking at an upcoming Keweenaw Native Plant Symposium on April 30.

That event is aimed at educating people further on the benefits of planting native.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Wednesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (04/20/2022)
Falling Rock Cafe and Book Store in Munising open weekends
Davis estimates over 5,000 people are buried at Quinnesec Cemetery
Quinnesec Cemetery can perform year-round burials
The seeds are held in these drawers.
Forsyth Township Public Library opens Gwinn Seed Library