Advertisement

Mother charged in death of 5-year-old boy found buried in park

The mother of a 5-year-old-boy found dead in a Massachusetts state park was indicted Friday. (Source: WCVB/WMUR/NEW HAMPSHIRE ATTORNEY GENERALS OFFICE/CNN)
By WCVB/WMUR staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCVB/WMUR) - The mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy, whose body was found buried in a Massachusetts park last year, has been charged in his death.

A grand jury returned the indictment on Friday with counts of first- and second-degree murder.

Danielle Dauphinais, 35, has been indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury for purposely causing the death of Elijah Lewis, her 5-year-old son.

“Every murder is difficult. It’s especially difficult when we’re dealing with a young child. Like I said, our team has been working hard on this and will continue to work hard as the case moves forward,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said.

Reminders of Elijah’s story remain on display in the neighborhood where he used to live.
Reminders of Elijah’s story remain on display in the neighborhood where he used to live.(Source: WCVB/WMUR/CNN)

The search for Elijah started in October of last year when it was brought to the attention of the Division of Children, Youth and Families that he had not been seen for about a month before being reported missing.

His body was found partially buried in a state park in Abington, Massachusetts, a few weeks later, his death officially ruled a homicide.

Neighbors in Merrimack, New Hampshire, where the boy used to live, said they feel like they’ve been living in a crime scene and said. that the indictment brings some closure.

“It just ain’t right. That poor child wasn’t abused, that child was tortured,” said neighbor Eric Robey.

“Basically gonna help buy it, and I’m fixing the place up. I’m trying to clean up the misery,” said Bill Roy, who is moving into a home in the neighborhood.

Reminders of Elijah’s story remain on display in the neighborhood, like this sign in front of a neighbors house, asking people to Google the case.

“I never locked my doors when I moved in,” Robey said. “Been here for six or seven years now, now I lock my doors. I have security cameras, you know? I never had that before so, I mean that’s what my neighborhood is coming to.”

Copyright 2022 WCVB/WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
A Bridge Card in Michigan
Michiganders receive additional food assistance in April
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.
Victoria’s Secret gets first male ambassador