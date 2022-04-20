Michiganders recycle more; Marquette County sees similar increase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycling is on the rise in Michigan, including Marquette County.

“We have more tons recycled than ever before,” Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Recycling Specialist Tracy Purrenhage said. She continued, “You can look at the Marquette County recycling facility, in 2021 they’ve processed 8,500 tons of single-stream recycling.”

The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority said it saw the most recyclables come through its facility in 2021 since opening in 2017. “There’s a place for recycling to go and be processed, we’ve got increased access by deploying more curbside carts in communities, education is solid through our new website, and ultimately that leads to more material being recycled,” MCSWMA Director of Operations Brad Austin said of the record number of recycling making it was to the facility.

But there is plenty more work to be done. EGLE said the state’s recycling rate has gone up 35% over the last three years, it was at 14.25% in 2019 and is now at 19.3%. These are record high recycling levels for the state according to EGLE.

It is now giving the city of Marquette a $251,000 grant to purchase 96-gallon curbside recycling carts for single-family households that do not have one. “All of [the city’s] single-family households are going to have cart service, I think it’s 6,000 households that will roll out those carts,” Purrenhage said.

The city of Marquette said it is still figuring out how to provide multi-family houses and apartment complexes with carts. It believes this is a good start to making recycling universally accessible.

“It’s really providing an opportunity to recycle more,” City of Marquette Manager Karen Kovacs said. She continued, “More efficiently and effectively as well because part of this grant also includes some community outreach and public education on how to recycle better.”

The city will vote to approve the purchasing plan for the curbside recycling carts on Monday, April 25, and added it plans to find alternative recycling options for disabled residents who may need them.

If approved, residents in single-family households in Marquette should receive a cart as soon as Fall 2022.

This does not include people who live in subdivided homes or apartment complexes, however, the city said it plans to discuss how to get carts to these residents at Monday’s meeting.

Recycling access still needs to improve in Michigan to continue increasing the recycling rate. One in four Michigan residents does not have curbside recycling or drop-off sites available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.