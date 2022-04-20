Advertisement

MDOT: Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures Wednesday night, Thursday night

Portage Lake Lift Bridge
Portage Lake Lift Bridge(Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock.

Beginning Wednesday night, April 20, into Thursday morning, April 21, and again Thursday night, April 21, into Friday morning, April 22: starting at 10 p.m. the inside northbound and southbound lanes on the bridge will be closed. After 10 p.m. there will be a series of 10-minute full closures of the bridge. Between 12:15 and 5:15 a.m. there will be one to two 25-minute full traffic closures. Traffic will be allowed to clear between the full closures. The bridge lane closures will be removed by 5:15 a.m. each morning.

These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic.

This work is weather dependent; the schedule is tentative and may be adjusted. If all necessary work can be completed the first night, the closures will be eliminated for the second night.

The closures will allow the removal of the old lower buffers and lift motors. This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

