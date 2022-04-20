Marquette Figure Skating Club preparing for first Melody on Ice show since 2019

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s youth figure skaters are getting back on the ice this weekend for another end-of-season show... for the first time since 2019.

In addition to the 50 plus local skaters, the MFSC recruited guest skaters (fresh out of junior world champions at that) to participate in the show.

Melody on Ice is happening on Friday at 7 PM and again on Sunday at 2 PM.

Liv Johnson and Harper Kay talk about their technique and involvement in the club as older skaters.

Marquette Figure Skating Club skaters prepare for their upcoming ice show.

Reese Johnson and Madeline Dickson share their excitement (and moves!) ahead of the show:

Melody on Ice is Friday and Saturday at NMU's Berry Events Center.

You can get your tickets at tickets.nmu.edu or at the door.

