Marquette Choral Society sings for UMT ahead of weekend concerts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is do-re-me-fa-so ready to get back on stage for a concert again.

You can catch the symphonic choral group at Kaufman Auditorium on Saturday, April 23rd, and Sunday the 24th at 7:30 PM and 3 PM, respectively.

Director Erin Colwitz and Sopranos Caitlin Palomaki and Alexandra Lang share their expectations, preparations, and tunes.

Soprano Caitlin Palomaki performs an operatic solo.

Soloist Alexandra Lang is a guest singer from New York performing in this weekend's Choral Society concert.

