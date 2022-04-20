Marquette Choral Society sings for UMT ahead of weekend concerts
You can catch the symphonic choral group at Kaufman Auditorium on Saturday, April 23rd, and Sunday the 24th
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is do-re-me-fa-so ready to get back on stage for a concert again.
Director Erin Colwitz and Sopranos Caitlin Palomaki and Alexandra Lang share their expectations, preparations, and tunes.
