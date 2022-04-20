Advertisement

Marquette Choral Society sings for UMT ahead of weekend concerts

You can catch the symphonic choral group at Kaufman Auditorium on Saturday, April 23rd, and Sunday the 24th
The director and two members of the Marquette Choral Society sing for Upper Michigan Today.
The director and two members of the Marquette Choral Society sing for Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is do-re-me-fa-so ready to get back on stage for a concert again.

You can catch the symphonic choral group at Kaufman Auditorium on Saturday, April 23rd, and Sunday the 24th at 7:30 PM and 3 PM, respectively.

Director Erin Colwitz and Sopranos Caitlin Palomaki and Alexandra Lang share their expectations, preparations, and tunes.

Soprano Caitlin Palomaki performs an operatic solo.
Soloist Alexandra Lang is a guest singer from New York performing in this weekend's Choral Society concert.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

A Bridge Card in Michigan
Michiganders receive additional food assistance in April
A chicken is tested for avian influenza from the Georgia Poultry Lab.
DNR: Removing bird feeders can help reduce spread of bird flu
There’s a new warning from the FBI about an online scheme targeting kids and teenagers.
PSA: FBI Detroit warns of increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys
Falling ice on Mackinac Bridge leads to closures for safety.
New video explains danger that prompts falling ice closures on the Mackinac Bridge