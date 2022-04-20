Advertisement

Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a vehicle stop. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Two men are facing charges after police said they found drugs on the men while conducting a traffic stop over the previous weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department stopped a vehicle on a local highway for improper registration, as reported by WDTV.

Authorities said officers made contact with the driver, Roy Porter, 57, and he handed over a packet believed to be the registration information for the vehicle.

However, during the process, a small plastic bag fell out, which police said contained a crystal-like substance that was consistent with methamphetamine.

Officers report a K-9 unit was called, resulting in a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. Porter was found to have approximately 4 grams of meth in his possession.

Police said Jared Mayle, the passenger in the vehicle, was then found to have two plastic bags with him containing about 220 grams of meth.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and Mayle was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

Curbside recycling cart outside a residence on South 3rd Street in Marquette
Michigan recycling on the rise; Marquette County sees similar increase
TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Wednesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (04/20/2022)
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes
Falling Rock Cafe and Book Store in Munising open weekends