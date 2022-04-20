Advertisement

Laurium Village Manager Resigns, interim manager takes over

Patricia Golus has been appointed as interim village manager, while Laurium works to fill the position permanently
Diana Lewitzke was appointed as the Village of Laurium Manager
Diana Lewitzke was appointed as the Village of Laurium Manager(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of Laurium has a new manager.

Diana Lewitzke, the previous village manager, resigned on Monday.

Patricia Golus has been appointed as interim village manager, while Laurium works to fill the position permanently.

It is unknown why Lewitzke resigned, but she started in that position on December 6th of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Truck blocks southbound lane on US-41 near Houghton Airport
UPDATE: No injuries after semi-truck crash on US-41 in Houghton County

Latest News

April 19 2022 Gil Heard Courageous Athlete Award winners, New Westwood FB Coach
April 19 2022 Gil Heard Courageous Athlete Award winners, New Westwood FB Coach
Staff at Sawyer International Airport wears mask on the job.
Sawyer International Airport no longer requires masks
2022 Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference
Northern Michigan University hosts Great Lakes Cannabis Education Conference
The program is designed to improve classroom relationships between teachers and students.
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools introduce “Capturing Kids’ Hearts” program