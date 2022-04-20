Laurium Village Manager Resigns, interim manager takes over

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of Laurium has a new manager.

Diana Lewitzke, the previous village manager, resigned on Monday.

Patricia Golus has been appointed as interim village manager, while Laurium works to fill the position permanently.

It is unknown why Lewitzke resigned, but she started in that position on December 6th of 2021.

