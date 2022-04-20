Advertisement

Houghton County farmers markets create new organization

The goal of From The Ground Farmers Market Collective is to provide consistent customer and vendor experience
Houghton County farmers market form the new From The Ground Farmers Market Collective
Houghton County farmers market form the new From The Ground Farmers Market Collective(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Houghton County farmers markets have formed a new organization.

Earlier this year, the Village of Calumet and the cities of Houghton and Hancock formed From The Ground Farmers Market Collective. Its main goal is to leverage local funding to provide consistent customer and vendor experiences.

The organization will also look to expand food access in Houghton County, which includes programs like debit and credit tokens and Bridge Card.

“We would like to see Houghton, Hancock, and Calumet all participating in those same programs,” said organization committee member Leah Polzien. “That’s something that From The Ground is going to be able to provide. We’ll have all the same tokens and all the same food access programs at all three locations.”

From The Ground is currently looking for a market manager and will accept the applications until this Friday. If you are looking to apply or want to be part of any of the upcoming farmers markets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamers Bus Lines
Lamers bus driver fired after drinking beer on Green Bay field trip
A semi-truck hauling sand rolled over on Northwoods Road off of US-41.
UPDATE: None injured after dump truck rollover on Northwoods Road
UPDATE: 71-year-old man killed in Marinette County crash identified
The Nadeau Township Fire Department escorted the BetaWolves out of the school, and sent the...
5 UP robotics teams head to World Championships in Texas
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Latest News

Marquette County is set to receive state funding to purchase curbside recycling carts for all...
Michiganders recycle more; Marquette County sees similar increase
The event is part of Unified Sports, which aims to improve inclusion for Special Education...
Special Olympics athletes play Unified Champion Basketball Game in Hancock
The refuge was awarded a $13 million grant for upgrades and repairs.
What to expect at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in 2022
The contest was part of Unified Sports, which aims to improve inclusion for Special Education...
Special Olympics athletes play Unified Champion Basketball Game in Hancock