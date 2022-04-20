Houghton County farmers markets create new organization

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Houghton County farmers markets have formed a new organization.

Earlier this year, the Village of Calumet and the cities of Houghton and Hancock formed From The Ground Farmers Market Collective. Its main goal is to leverage local funding to provide consistent customer and vendor experiences.

The organization will also look to expand food access in Houghton County, which includes programs like debit and credit tokens and Bridge Card.

“We would like to see Houghton, Hancock, and Calumet all participating in those same programs,” said organization committee member Leah Polzien. “That’s something that From The Ground is going to be able to provide. We’ll have all the same tokens and all the same food access programs at all three locations.”

From The Ground is currently looking for a market manager and will accept the applications until this Friday. If you are looking to apply or want to be part of any of the upcoming farmers markets, click here.

