Higher Love celebrates its first anniversary

Higher Love Cannabis
Higher Love Cannabis(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Higher Love Cannabis is celebrating its first anniversary today, just in time for 4/20.

April 20th, or 4/20, is celebrated by cannabis users as a cannabis holiday.

In recognition of both the anniversary and the holiday, the store is discounting just about everything it offers, including flower, glass, edibles, and concentrate.

Higher Love says that the community has been doing its part to support them.

“Some of our other stores attract people from farther away. This store attracts people from the more regional area. Marquette’s been wonderful to us. We’re really happy to be here and be part of the community,” said Joni Moore, Higher Love president.

Higher Love was busy all day.

People came to celebrate and to take advantage of the deals the store is offering.

