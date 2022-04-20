Advertisement

Gwinn High School hosts career fair

Sixth through twelfth grade students got the chance to talk with over 30 employers in Upper Michigan.
A U.P. Health System representative talks with Gwinn students at the school's career fair...
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students are considering their future career options after learning from professionals in their area Wednesday.

Gwinn High School held a career fair for sixth through twelfth graders Wednesday. Over 30 area businesses and organizations came by to answer questions and give career advice.

U.P. Health System, Marquette City Police, and Northern Michigan University were three in attendance. Gwinn Middle School Sixth Grade English Teacher Bryan Rice said the fair is meant to get students thinking about life after school.

“It’s very difficult for students to start seeing beyond just the immediate future, we want them to start looking into what’s going to happen 5, 10, 15 years down the road and what are my options,” Rice said.

Gwinn High School said this is the first time it has done a career fair. It plans to host more events like it in the future

