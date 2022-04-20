Advertisement

Forsyth Township Public Library opens Gwinn Seed Library

The seeds are held in these drawers.
The seeds are held in these drawers.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Township Public Library opened the Gwinn Seed Library today.

This is the first opportunity for community members to “check out” seeds to grow plants.

The Gwinn Seed Library aims to teach participants how to harvest and store seeds from the food they grow.

Participants take the seeds home, plant them, then will hopefully return next year with new seeds from their own plants.

The library says that the seeds will be a great resource to feed the community.

“These seeds are U.P. specific. They’re short-season seeds. These volunteers who are helping are now helping people get food that grows in the U.P. well,” said Steve Finley of the Gwinn Seed Library Advisory Council.

Among the almost 70 seeds you can check out are tomatoes, beans, squash, and cucumbers.

