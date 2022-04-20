Falling Rock Cafe and Book Store in Munising open weekends

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising business under new ownership is open again.

The Falling Rock Cafe and Book Store is now open on weekends until the summer season begins.

New owners Justin and Elizabeth White said they are using this time to prepare staff for the busy season, which they said tends to begin on Memorial Day weekend in Munising.

The Whites say the weekend hours are allowing them to acclimate before business picks up, and they are looking forward to their role in the community.

“We’re very excited to get into the busy season here, also excited [because] this is our first full year as new owners. We’re excited to be more involved in the community. The previous owners did a great job with community involvement, we’re hoping to continue that,” Justin said.

Falling Rock Cafe expects to be open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day this summer beginning a week or two before Memorial Day.

