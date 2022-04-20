Advertisement

A Dickinson County school prepares for construction on new playground

Iron Mountain Public Schools announced plans to host a “community build” on the North Elementary playground
A digital rendering of the new playground
A digital rendering of the new playground(Penchura)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Coming this May, a community effort at a Dickinson County school to provide a safe play space.

The Iron Mountain Public Schools announced it will host a “community build” for its brand-new playground at North Elementary School.

The current playground is old and in disrepair. North Elementary hopes to have 60 volunteers attend the build on May 14. Currently, 20 volunteers have signed up.

The school says a community build would save the district thousands of dollars and bring families together for a project to benefit them all.

“We want to provide a product where kids are excited to be outside and they are safe. We know that we are offering a playground that helps teachers inside the classroom on so many levels,” said Jerry Sardina, Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent.

Sardina says a new playground has been in the works for a year. You can sign-up online here. The build starts at 7 a.m. CT on May 14 and will continue until the work is done. Meals and t-shirts are provided.

