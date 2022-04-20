What to expect at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in 2022

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Seney National Wildlife Refuge received $13 million from the Great American Outdoor Act.

The money will help complete four major projects around the refuge. The first project on the roaster is a combined visitor and headquarters building.

“Additionally we’re going to work on bridge repairs and water control structure repairs on our public Marshland Wildlife Drive and Fishing Loop. We’re going to make improvements to our Pine Ridge Nature Trail as well as our Show Pool access site,” said Sara Siekierski, Seney National Wildlife Refuge Manager.

The four projects are expected to improve visitors’ recreational experiences.

“We’re going to do that by working with exhibit contractors and Fish and Wildlife Visitor Services staff to create some exhibits and interpretive information that helps visitors be prepared for going out in the refuge on their own and be inspired to do so,” Siekierski said.

Siekierski says the combined visitor and headquarters building will improve work for staff and the refuge’s impact on the land.

“It really improves our efficiencies. Instead of maintaining two structures, we’re maintaining one structure which reduces our footstep on the landscape and improves our energy efficiency,” Siekierski said.

Siekierski says the new center will also allow the refuge to extend its services.

“For the visitor’s services side of things, we’re looking at opening up year-round once we’re all in the same building,” Siekierski said.

Bridge and water control structure repairs will start next month, which means the Marshland Wildlife Drive and Fishing Loop will be closed this season.

When building construction begins this summer there will be a temporary visitors center on Manistique River Road.

Check the Seney Refuge website for more information on closures and project details.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.